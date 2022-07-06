Father reportedly shoots two sons in Ajloun over financial disputes - Police

By Rana Husseini - Jul 06,2022 - Last updated at Jul 06,2022

AMMAN – Police said on Wednesday that they arrested a father who allegedly shot and killed his two sons following a dispute in Ajloun late Tuesday night.

The two victims were reportedly shot and killed by their father who is in his late 60s following an argument over financial matters, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspect was arrested and is currently being questioned by the Criminal Court prosecutor,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Investigations are ongoing in the incident, the police official added.