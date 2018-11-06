Fayez inaugurates launch of youth involvement initiative

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Tuesday inaugurated a launching ceremony for a national youth dialogue initiative at the Royal Cultural Centre, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative aims to involve youth in development processes, their community and to instill patriotism.

Fayez highlighted his Majesty King Abdullah’s keenness to support youth and to provide them with freedom and dignity, adding that they are a national asset.

He also said that the youth encounter several challenges such as unemployment, poverty and lack of confidence in officials, which mandates a reconsideration of current policies, adding that youth should play an essential role in policymaking processes.

He added that the initiative will contribute to finding practical and realistic solutions to challenges that youth encounter, affirming that all governmental and national institutions are expected to participate in solving the these problems.

Fayez also stressed the role of the community in fighting hatred, which can spread via social media networks.

Head of the initiative committee, Rabha Dabbas said that the initiative also aimed at spotting problems and recommending transparent solutions.