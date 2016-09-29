Fayez pledges commitment to comprehensive reform

AMMAN — Newly appointed Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday sent a letter to His Majesty King Abdullah pledging cooperation with all constitutional authorities to achieve the envisioned comprehensive reforms.

Fayez also affirmed the Senate’s reliance on His Majesty's guidelines in serving the nation and building on achievements, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He vowed to build complementary relationships with all other constitutional institutions to accelerate reform and achieve the ambitions of the nation without any hesitation.

Fayez, a former premier, Lower House speaker and Royal Court chief, also noted that he will work on enhancing the role of Parliament and the principles of transparency, public freedom and public participation in the decision-making process, based on the King’s guidelines and vision for reform and democracy.

The Senate president said national responsibilities and the surrounding challenges are "tremendous" and pledged a relentless commitment to serving the nation and working towards building a modern country “for all”.