Finances of 29 independent agencies merged into state budget

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday decided to transfer the budget of 12 additional independent agencies to the state's general budget.

The move brings the total number of administratively and financially independent institutions to 29 as the government took a similar measure last week involving 17 such agencies, constituting almost half the total number of these units, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision aims at trimming public expenditure and readjusting and tabulating the accounts related to these institutions after years of debating the issue, with critics pointing to these agencies as derailing the budget, especially since the salary scales there are much more generous than regular government departments.

The cabinet decided last week to start transferring the budget of 17 independent bodies and institutions from the budget of government units to the state’s general budget.

The new 12 institutions are the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, the Jordan Investment Commission, the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation, the Employment-Technical and Vocational Education Training Fund, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions, the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, the Jordan Maritime Authority, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation, the Jordan Securities Commission and the Prince Hamzah Hospital.