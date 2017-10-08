‘First rain of the season expected Monday’

By Ahmed Bani Mustafa - Oct 08,2017 - Last updated at Oct 09,2017

AMMAN — The first rain of the season is expected on Monday, with a drop in temperatures in northern and central regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Sunday.

On Sunday, unstable weather conditions brought rainfall to the northern regions, meteorologist Ziad Balasmeh told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, Balasmeh added.

Temperatures in Amman on Monday will range between a high of 24°C and a low of 12°C, according to the weather department.

In Aqaba, temperatures will range between 33°C and 20°C with calm seas, the JMD said.

In the Jordan Valley, mercury levels will be between 32°C and 20°C, while in hilly regions it will be a high of 20°C and a low of 9°C.

The department warned of limited visibility in Badia regions as a result of dust.

The first rainfall is usually witnessed in mid-September or early October, while the wet season continues until February, according to the JMD.

The Kingdom relies mainly on rainwater, but approximately 91 per cent of Jordan is arid with an average annual rainfall of 50-200 millimetres, while 2.9 per cent of the country’s land is categorised as semi-arid.

Just 1.1 per cent of Jordanian land receives an average of 400-600 millimetres of rain a year, according to official figures.