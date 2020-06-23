Five COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

AMMAN — Jordan recorded five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the Kingdom’s total caseload to 1,047, according to Health Minister Saad Jaber.

The new cases include individuals who had come from abroad and were staying in quarantine hotels. Three of them had come from Saudi Arabia, one from Egypt and one from Qatar, Jaber said during a press conference at the Prime Ministry.

Also on Tuesday, 21 patients were discharged from Prince Hamzah Hospital, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 727, while 141 cases remain under treatment, 103 of whom are at Prince Hamzah Hospital.

A total 5,028 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus tests performed in Jordan to 341,161, which is “10 times the amount required by the World Health Organisation”, the minister said.

Jaber noted that Jordan has been in close cooperation with China since the beginning of the pandemic including exchanging expertise regarding the disease and its development. Jordan is seeking to obtain a Chinese vaccine once it is completed and proven effective.

Jordan has also officially requested one million doses of the seasonal influenza vaccine because it "stimulates the immune system and helps resist COVID-19 symptoms", he said. The Kingdom has reserved one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in anticipation of its manufacture by international companies.

Also speaking during the press conference, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that the government is studying ways to support other sectors affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Draft decisions and procedures are currently being studied by the government and the advisory council for economic policies, in cooperation with the private sector, civil society and all relevant sectors, he said.

The government last week announced a set of decisions, incentives and exemptions on building and land taxes and municipal fees at a value of over JD172 million, which were also approved by the Cabinet, the minister added.

Also speaking during the press conference, Minister of Transport Khaled Saif affirmed that the government will do "everything it possibly can" to mitigate the damage the transport sector has suffered.

Direct support will be offered through the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) by providing a deduction from the annual fees due to the commission during the suspension period, he said.

The minister noted that fees owed by companies and individuals can be paid in instalments over a period of six months, and the government will increase the operational life of the most affected public transport vehicles for a year.

Saif noted that a protection programme will be launched to pay 50 per cent of the salaries of employees in the transport sector through the Social Security Corporation, while employees will also be able to obtain a financial advance to reduce the damages incurred.