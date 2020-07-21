Five virus cases recorded Monday, all from abroad

AMMAN — Five COVID-19 cases, all from abroad, were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the tally to 1,223, according to the government.

The new cases comprised two Jordanians who returned to the Kingdom from Bahrain, two from Syria and one from Saudi Arabia, and all have been in quarantine at designated hotels.

Also on Monday, four recovered patients left Prince Hamzah Hospital, according to a government statement sent to The Jordan Times.

A total of 6,066 virus tests were conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 519,998, the statement said.

The Health Ministry has requested the World Health Organisation to exclude the number of non-Jordanian truck drivers who test positive for COVID-19 at border crossings from its tally, according to the statement.

Non-Jordanian truck drivers who tested positive at the borders have been sent back to the country of departure, the ministry said, adding that it will only include patients who are admitted to the Kingdom’s hospitals in its tally.

The ministry said the numbers will be updated according to this request as of Tuesday, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on citizens to abide by precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, as well as using the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

The ministry also highlighted the “Sahtak” (your health) application for smartphones, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom’s epidemiological status.