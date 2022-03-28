Flo-Motion Collective hosts networking event

Participants during a networking event hosted by Flo-Motion Collective, a Jordanian and European startup, on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Flo-Motion Collective)

AMMAN — Flo-Motion Collective, a Jordanian and European startup, on Sunday hosted its first knowledge and networking event in Amman.

Held at the Deewan Language and Cultural Institute in Jabal Luweibdeh, the event featured a series of multidisciplinary presentations and was attended by members of the Jordanian business, film and scientific communities, according to a statement from the company.

Flo-Motion Collective Co-Founder Adeeb Haddad said: “Flo-Motion Collective seeks to establish a global network of entrepreneurs, creatives and ambitious people that is self-supporting. As a startup with Jordanian DNA, we have a special interest in working with entrepreneurs in this country to facilitate learning exchanges, networking and collaboration opportunities with peers here and in neighbouring Europe.”

The presentations began with an exploration of nanotechnology use for gene-therapy in the fight against brain diseases and cancer, which was delivered by Saed Abbasi, a recently appointed researcher at Johns Hopkins University.

This was followed by a presentation from Tamer Al Salah, the managing director of Beyond Capital, on building bridges between the entrepreneurial ecosystem and the investment community in Jordan.

Deema Azar, co-founder and managing partner of TaleBox, presented a trailer for the company’s recently produced film “Farha” and shared insights about the trends in Jordan’s cinematic scene.

Each presentation was followed by an interactive discussion where members participated from the venture capital sector, as well as the sports, tech and food startup industries, including the founder of Gym Kuma sports brand, Hassan Abdelhadi.

Flo-Motion Collective, was established in Cyprus in November 2021 as an events and business network by co-founders: Haddad; Andrea Bernieri, founder of CET Platform Italy; and development actor, Josh Hooper-Kay. It is currently active in Cyprus, Italy, Portugal, Morocco and Jordan.