FM, Portugal counterpart talk ties, region

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva on Wednesday discussed means to enhance bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

The two ministers, during talks over the phone, voiced both countries’ keenness to enhance ties at all levels, agreeing to hold political consultations at the level of senior officials during the second half of the year to prepare for a meeting for the joint economic committee, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Silva, whose country currently chairs the rotating presidency of the European Union Council, agreed to continue working to boost the “solid” Jordan-EU partnership to overcome joint challenges and expand cooperation.

The two ministers also went over the top priorities of the next phase under the cooperation programme between the Kingdom and the EU, stressing the importance of cooperation under the Euro-Mediterranean action programmes.

Safadi acquainted his Portuguese counterpart with the Kingdom’s economic and political reforms, which His Majesty King Abdullah stressed their need and directed the government to implement them through clear programmes that can result in practical outcomes to improve the economic performance, develop institutional work and enhance transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

He briefed Silva on progress in applying the economic reform programme agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund, stressing Jordan’s keenness to work with the EU to realise sustainable development and praising the union’s continuous support to the Kingdom.

They also reviewed regional developments, stressing the importance of cooperation in resolving them in a bid to realise regional security and stability.

In this regard, the deputy prime minister expressed appreciation of Lisbon’s stance that supports the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Safadi reiterated that reaching the two-state solution according to international law in a way that guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace, is the only means to achieve permanent and sustainable peace.

Silva commended the Kingdom’s role and efforts in reaching security, stability, peace and welfare, as well as instilling moderation and the culture of peace and sustainable development in the Middle East, the statement said.

The two ministers also agreed to sustain consultation and coordination on regional developments.