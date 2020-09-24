FM talks region, ties with Egypt’s Shoukry, UN’s Pedersen

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Amman, covering the latest regional developments and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Shoukry arrived in the Kingdom on Wednesday to participate in a Quartet ministerial meeting with the participation of foreign ministers of France, Germany and the EU envoy for the Mideast peace process, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Shoukry highlighted the centrality of the Palestinian cause, reiterating that the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to realise a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

The two sides also went over means to further enhance Amman-Cairo ties.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi received a phone call from UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen, during which they went over the latest regional developments and efforts exerted at reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Safadi voiced the Kingdom's support to the efforts and endeavours of the UN in reaching a political solution to the crisis that requires unifying all efforts to resolve the crisis according to bases that guarantee the unity of Syria and its security and stability as well as creating conducive environment for the voluntary return of refugees.

The minister also highlighted the importance of building on the positive momentum that resulted from the constitutional committee, an important step towards realising the envisioned political solution, according to a separate ministry statement.

Safadi reiterated the need to provide Syria with the necessary humanitarian and medical assistance and instilling stability in the country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, Pederson said that the UN’s efforts are aimed at facilitating a new session of the constitutional committee to work with all stakeholders in a bid to realise progress in efforts to a political solution.

The UN official also praised the continuous cooperation between the Kingdom and the global body in efforts to reach a solution to the Syrian crisis, expressing gratitude for the Kingdom's humanitarian role towards Syrian refugees.

Safadi and Pederson agreed to sustain coordination and consultation regarding efforts to end the Syrian crisis and means to provide support necessary to more than 1.3 million "Syrian brothers the Kingdom is hosting and offering them necessary services despite the difficult conditions," the statement added.