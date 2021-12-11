Foreign ministry denounces two terrorist attacks in Nigeria

By JT - Dec 11,2021 - Last updated at Dec 11,2021

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday denounced the two attacks that targeted a mosque and a bus in Nigeria and resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul stressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of these terrorist acts that contradict all human and religious values and principles, according to a ministry statement.

He also voiced Jordan’s solidarity with Nigeria and voiced the Kingdom’s condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.