Foreign Ministry refutes reports of communication breakdown with Jordanian diplomat in Kazakhstan

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday refuted reports circulated by a number of news outlets in regard to the “breakdown of communication” with one of the diplomats at the Jordanian embassy in Kazakhstan.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul said that the crisis unit is following up on the developments taking place in Kazakhstan.

The unit was able to make many contacts with the head of the mission and embassy staff, in addition to Jordanian expatriates in several Kazakh regions through various means of communication, the ministry said, noting that international telephone communications are experiencing interruptions due to the current conditions in Kazakhstan.

The spokesperson expressed his “astonishment” at the circulation of misleading information, calling on the media to investigate the accuracy and ensure the credibility of information and news before it is published.

He added that the ministry, represented by the official spokesperson and its operative units, works around the clock and receives press inquiries.

He stressed that the ministry is working in “an institutional and organised manner”, through continuous coordination between the operations centre at the ministry and the Jordanian embassy in the capital Nursultan in order to follow up on the conditions of Jordanians in Kazakhstan.