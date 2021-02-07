Foreign worker charged with premeditated murder as financial dispute turns bloody

AMMAN — The Criminal Court Prosecutor on Sunday had charged an Egyptian construction worker with premeditated murder in connection with the murder of a fellow citizen over a financial dispute in the Jordan Valley a day earlier, official sources said.

The victim, in his 30s, received several fatal blows to his head with an axe reportedly by the suspect, a senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

“The suspect lured the victim to a forest area where he struck him repeatedly with an axe and the victim started screaming, which brought the attention of people residing in the area,” the senior judicial source said.

As a result, “the suspect hid the axe in a nearby place and then told people who rushed to the area that the two were attacked by unknown individuals,” the source maintained.

However, investigators were not convinced by his story because he gave “inconsistent stories”.

Upon being questioned by Criminal Court Prosecutor Baker Quraan, the suspect reportedly confessed to murdering the victim over a “failed money transaction to Egypt”, according to the senior judicial source.

“The victim entrusted the suspect with an amount of money to transfer to Egypt, but he later told investigators that he took the money and never went to a currency exchange to wire the money,” the judicial source said.

“The victim demanded to get his money back so the suspect lured him to a deserted area on the pretence that he planned to return the cash but instead drew an axe and struck him with it,” the judicial source, who is close to the investigations, added.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival suffering from brain haemorrhage, a second official source said.

Investigators were able to retrieve the axe allegedly used in the murder and sent it to the criminal lab for further analysis, the second official source added.

The suspect was ordered detained by Quraan for 15 days at a correctional and rehabilitation centre pending further investigations, according to the second source.

“The prosecutor is currently questioning friends of the victim and the suspect to learn more about the incident,” the second source told The Jordan Times.