Former Finnish leader praises Jordan as ‘exemplary’ refugee host

By JT - Feb 22,2018 - Last updated at Feb 22,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received former Finnish president Tarja Halonen, according to a Royal Court statement.

Halonen is currently visiting the Kingdom to check on the programmes implemented by the Finn Church Aid for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

During the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty and Halonen reviewed the burdens borne by Jordan due to the Syrian refugees' crisis, and the repercussions of it on Jordanian economy and on the service sector, especially in host communities.

They also discussed the latest regional developments.

Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh and non-resident Finnish Ambassador to Jordan Matti Lassila attended the meeting.

Also on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Halonen over the latest regional developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi outlined the pressures on the educational, health and infrastructure sectors as a result of hosting some1.3 million Syrian refugees, of whom only 10 per cent reside in camps.

For her part, Halonen praised the Kingdom's efforts in hosting and serving Syrian refugees, adding that Jordan represents a model to follow in its humanitarian approach towards refuge seekers.