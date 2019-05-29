Former MP arrested along with three other suspects on murder charges

By Rana Husseini - May 29,2019 - Last updated at May 29,2019

AMMAN — Officials on Tuesday said that a former MP was arrested in a raid at his hideout, at dawn, charged with the murder of a man in the Jordan Valley.

The former deputy, who is listed as extremely dangerous by the police, was arrested along with three other suspects also wanted for several criminal activities, a senior official source said.

“The four suspects were arrested in a Special Forces raid at dawn on Tuesday and were all arrested without any major incident,” Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

Sartawi told The Jordan Times that the four were wanted in connection with the murder of a man in the Jordan Valley on February 20.

The police official added that officers found “two machine guns and a pistol at the suspect’s hideout”.

The weapons were sent to the criminal lab for a ballistics match, Sartawi added.

All four suspects will be referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment, according to Sartawi.