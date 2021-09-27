Former public works minister convicted of failure to conduct duties

AMMAN — The Amman Court of Appeal on Monday convicted a former public works minister with failure to conduct his duties and sentenced him to one month imprisonment and fines of JD 500 and JD 161,942.

The court held a public session and decided that the minister was not solely responsible for the misuse of his position, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In the same case, the court sentenced another suspect, who had the authority to sign on behalf of the modern laboratories department, to three months imprisonment and paying fees after amending the charge to “interference in the misuse of positions”.

The judiciary commission at the Amman Criminal Court of First Instance in March charged the minister with the “illicit failure to perform duties”.

The Attorney General Office could not ensure that the attached assets for the two suspects have resulted from the crimes for which they are being charged and consequently decided to lift the preventive attachments.