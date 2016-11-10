Forum to tackle entrepreneurship in vital sectors

AMMAN — Some 400 experts, entrepreneurs and young journalists from 40 countries will gather in Amman later this month for an international forum on sustainability and entrepreneurship in water, energy and environment.

Under AMWAJ 2016, representatives of the private and public sectors, leaders in environmental sustainability, social entrepreneurs and media personnel will come together on November 28 to come up with socially innovative ideas, share best practices and find practical solutions to building inclusive societies for a sustainable future in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to organisers.

The two-day event is organised by PepsiCo and Revolve Media, a Brussels-based communication agency fostering cultures of sustainability to accelerate energy transition.

AMWAJ 2016 seeks to encourage, accelerate, and invest in sustainability and social entrepreneurship around the Middle East and North Africa with a focus on involving young professional journalists and entrepreneurs to foster positive change in the region, according to Revolve Founder and CEO, Stuart Reigeluth.

“We are embarking on a journey that connects continents, companies, entrepreneurs, journalists and individuals to encourage the emergence of a more sustainable future for the MENA and Euro-Mediterranean regions — that’s why AMWAJ is important,” Reigeluth told The Jordan Times in an e-mail interview.

The participants will tackle several topics during the forum, including sustainability, social entrepreneurship, environment, energy, water, waste, society, investments, business models, start-ups and repurposing, which is reusing old materials to make new products, according to Reigeluth.

Organisers of the forum are also planning field trips to As Samra Wastewater Treatment Plant in Zarqa Governorate, the PepsiCo Positive Water Impact projects and the Zain Innovation Centre.