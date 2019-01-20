Foul play ruled out in death of Kuwaiti national

AMMAN — Authorities on Sunday ruled out foul play in the death of a 26-year-old Kuwaiti national, whose body was found in an Amman suburb on Saturday.

The body was found at a construction site in the Deir Ghbar neighbourhood, in west Amman, on Saturday morning, official sources have said.

A team of pathologists conducted an autopsy at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (NIFM) on Saturday evening and concluded that the man “died as a result of fractured bones that resulted from a fall”, head of the NIFM, Ahmad Bani Hani, said.

“We concluded that there was no foul play in the death of the Kuwaiti national,” Bani Hani told The Jordan Times.

Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi told The Jordan Times that “based on the NIFM’s report and investigations by our special teams, we concluded that the death was accidental”.

Meanwhile, an official at the Kuwaiti embassy in Amman told The Jordan Times that the “next of kin were notified”.

The Kuwaiti news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Dehani as thanking the Jordanian authorities “for their tireless investigative efforts that resulted in the quick results”.