Four-year sentence upheld for university student who molested teenager

AMMAN — The Cassation Court has upheld a January Criminal Court ruling sentencing a university student to four years in prison after convicting him of molesting a teenager in an amusement park in Amman in August.

The Criminal Court found the defendant guilty of molesting the 16-year-old girl while on a ride in the amusement park on August 7 and handed him the maximum sentence.

The court added that “the defendant does not benefit from a reduction in penalty” since the victim was under the age of 18.

Court papers said the victim went with her father and a female cousin to an amusement park on the day of the incident.

As the young girls decided to go on an amusement ride, the defendant, who was the attendant of the ride, “molested her while riding, while placing the seatbelt on her and when she finished the ride,” the court documents said.

“The defendant touched the victim on her private parts on several occasions and she eventually shouted for help,” the court documents said.

The defendant had contested the Criminal Court’s ruling, arguing that “the court relied on contradictory testimonies from the victim’s father and disregarded other evidence that could have helped the young man.”

The defendant also argued, through his lawyer, that “since there are contradictions, and the fact that he was a university student and still starting his life, he deserved to have his verdict overturned”.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Court general attorney asked the higher court to uphold the four-year sentence.

The higher court ruled late last month that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and correct and the defendant received the appropriate punishment.

The court comprised former president of the Cassation Court Judge Hesham Tel, and judges Basil Abu Anzeh, Mohammad Tarawneh, Mohammad Ibrahim and Naji Zubi.