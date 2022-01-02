Full vaccination mandatory for university students — ministry

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated university students will not be compensated with online lectures, according to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (File photo)

AMMAN — Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated university students will not be compensated with online lectures, according to the Spokesperson of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry Muhannad Al Khatib.

“Students who are not fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are not allowed on campus, and if students are absent for over 15 per cent of the attendance period, they might fail their course,” Khatib told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

Revealing the number of confirmed cases and active COVID-19 cases among public and private university students, lectures and staff, Khatib said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom’s universities reached 5961, representing 1.5 per cent of the total number of students and staff, numbering around 377,000 individuals.

He added that the total number of recoveries from the virus among university students and staff reached 4,263 recoveries, of which 72 per cent have returned to campus.

“No student, lecturer or university employee who has not received both vaccine shots will be allowed to be on campus,” he noted.

Furthermore, the spokesperson pointed out that legal action will be taken against any university employee who lets in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students.

Sarah Darwish, a university student, told The Jordan Times on Sunday that “all students should be fully immunised against the virus. I totally agree with the government’s latest decisions”.

“There might be more severe waves of the pandemic coming, therefore it is important to have the second dose of the vaccine, which acts as a booster to the first dose,” Alaa Anas, a Jordanian university student, told The Jordan Times on Sunday.