GAM suspends works during peak heat hours as of Today

By JT - May 22,2019 - Last updated at May 22,2019

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Tuesday decided to suspend all works during the peak heat hours of the afternoon as of Wednesday, until further notice, in light of the heat wave affecting the Kingdom.

The GAM has also provided workers with headgear to guarantee their safety, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Temperatures are expected to reach 5-7°C above their annual average during this time of the year, the Jordan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35°C in Amman and range from 44-45°C in Aqaba and the Jordan Valley.

In light of the rising temperatures, the Civil Defence Department (CDD) has called on citizens to follow a number of safety precautions, in addition to contacting 911 if the need may arise.

In order to avoid heatstroke, the CDD suggested that citizens wear light and baggy clothing and wear head covers, Petra reported.

It recommended breaks for people who work in construction and agriculture and those who work under direct sunlight for extended periods of time.

The CDD suggested that citizens eschew shopping trips during the peak heat hours of the day and avoid taking their children outside the house, the statement said.

It also warned against lighting fires in dry areas, grasslands and woodlands.