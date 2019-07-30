Game developer preps for int’l summit

AMMAN — Preparations are under way to hold the PocketGamer Connects summit in Jordan on November 2 and 3, the founder and CEO of mobile game developer Maysalward, told The Jordan Times on Monday.

A preparation committee is working in cooperation with the Jordan Gaming Lab to invite lecturers to the summit, which will be fully supported by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), according to Nour Khrais.

This year's summit will host attendees from around the world, Khrais said, adding that PocketGamer is an international organisation, and this confirms Jordan's progress in the video game manufacturing and production industry.

PocketGamer Connects has been held in Europe, the UK and other countries, and it is one of the largest gatherings in the field of video game manufacturing. Previous editions of the summit have averaged 3,000 participants from 50 different countries.

PocketGamer Connects Jordan will be an achievement that will help put Jordan on the map of video game making, affirming its role as a regional and international hub for the sector, Khrais said.

The summit will include panel discussions on how to generate profits as well as lectures on development and design tools, he said.

There will also be sessions on how to establish gaming companies and the modern requirements of the gaming world, in addition to ways to attract funding.

Khrais expects the gathering will host some 500 experts and officials from established companies in the industry, in addition to Jordanian university students and video game programmers, highlighting KAFD's role in supporting the Jordan Gaming Lab to host the summit and giving Jordanian youth the opportunity to present and pitch their ideas.