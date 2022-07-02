GAM’s new strategy envisions a green Amman

The Greater Amman Municipality aims to increase the per capita share of green spaces to 2.5 per cent instead of 1.6 per cent in its new strategy, according to an official (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) aims to increase the per capita share of green spaces to 2.5 per cent instead of 1.6 per cent in its new strategy, according to an official.

GAM seeks to establish 13 parks and gardens, in addition to maintaining and repairing 26 other parks and gardens through their “Amman Green City Action Plan”, the City Deputy Director for Health and Agricultural Affairs Mervat Muhairat told The Jordan Times.

“The plan was developed within a specific timetable as a result of various studies conducted by GAM,” Muhairat said, adding that a number of projects will be launched soon.

The increase in green spaces will have both long- and short-term effects including reducing carbon dioxide emissions and supporting the Green City Action Plan, Muhairat said.

According to Muhairat, from 2018 to 2022, GAM repaired and developed 70 gardens around the Kingdom.

“Lack of space, water scarcity and the technical management process, were all taken into consideration before the implementation of the plan. New irrigation methods are used to reduce water and to preserve trees during the summer, such as drip irrigation and planting trees and plants which do not require much irrigation and can adapt to weather conditions,” Muhairat added.

She noted that the societal awareness of residents in Amman to preserve green spaces has recently increased significantly, and the rates of damaging trees and plants have decreased significantly, especially after the pandemic.

However, environmental awareness remains a problem as many people litter in parks and gardens, Muhairat said.

She added that maintenance operations for the gardens and parks which belong to GAM — 143 gardens and 11 public parks — are continuously being carried out.