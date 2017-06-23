GDP grows by 2.2% in Q1

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter grew by 2.2 per cent, compared to the same period of last year, the Department of Statistics said on Thursday.

Most production sectors showed positive growth during the 2017 first quarter, where the extraction industries sector achieved the highest growth rate of 14.7 per cent, followed by the agricultural sector with 8.2 per cent.

The electricity and water sector and the commissions sector, which are both non-profit sectors, achieved 4.3 per cent growth rate each, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In terms of sector contribution to the growth, the finance, insurance and real estate sectors contributed to 0.71 per cent of the total growth rate, while he agriculture sector had 0.3 per cent, and the share of the extraction industries stood at 0.23 per cent.