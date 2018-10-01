GDP up by a modest 2.1% in second quarter

AMMAN — Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.1 per cent at fixed market prices during the second quarter of 2018 compared to that of the same period of 2017.

The Department of Statistics (DoS) said in a statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Sunday, that most sectors witnessed positive growth during the second quarter of 2018 compared to that of the same period of 2017.

The social and personal services sector recorded the highest growth rate by 4 per cent, followed by the transport, storage and communications sectors by 3.3 per cent each in the span of April-June, according to the DoS findings.