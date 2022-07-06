Generations For Peace ranked #1 Social Good Organisation for Peacebuilding in Arab countries and #25 in the world

AMMAN- Generations For Peace (GFP), has been ranked the number 25 Social Good Organisation (SGO) on the Geneva-based SGO Advisor’s list of ‘Top 200 SGOs in the World,’ rising from the number 26 spot in 2021.

The Jordan-based organisation, founded and chaired by HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, remains the number 1 SGO in Arab countries, and the number 3 peacebuilding organisation in the world.

Jean-Christophe Nothias, editor of the ‘Top 200 SGOs’ list, emphasised the significance of GFP’s achievements and its successful pursuit of spreading peace around the world. “In conflict zones, communities often reject other communities, particularly those perceived as different. This is where GFP makes a difference: the organisation mentors young people to bring about powerful and desperately needed social change by building mutual respect, tolerance, and trust through dialogue. Further, GFP recognizes the importance of reflecting deeply on its own work and the many projects it conducts. The organisation is constantly innovating, experimenting, evaluating, and then scaling up the projects that work,” Nothias said.

Reflecting on this great achievement, Dr. Mohanned Arabiat, President of GFP, expressedimmense pride in GFP and those who have helped it reach new heights. “Our volunteers, staff, and partners are the backbone of our continued commitment to peacebuilding. It is thanks to their efforts and values that GFP continues to prosper, transforming conflict into peace around the world,” Dr. Arabiat said.

Further commenting on the news, GFP’s CEO, Mark Clark, said, “Above all, this is important global recognition for the extraordinary efforts and achievements of our GFP Delegates and Pioneers in Jordan and around the world, striving for positive change in difficult contexts and with all the challenges of COVID-19. It is a huge reward, also, for the hard work of all our staff, and credit to all the donors and partners who support us.”

The SGO Advisor rankings methodology assesses organisations on a wide range of metrics particularly focused on innovation, impact, sustainability, and good governance.

Founded in 2007, GFP implements volunteer-led conflict transformation at the grassroots level through its programmes in Jordan and around the world to promote active tolerance in communities affected by conflict. Through carefully facilitated sport-based games, art, advocacy, dialogue, empowerment, and media activities, GFP engages youth to create sustainable positive change. As of today, the organisation has trained, mentored, and supported more than 20,502 volunteers in 52 countries, impacting the lives of more than 1,446,349 people.