Generations For Peace ranked 29th in world by NGO Adviser

AMMAN — Generations For Peace has recently been ranked 29th on the “Top 500 NGOs in the World” list by NGO Adviser, according to a statement sent by Generations For Peace.

It marked the fourth consecutive year the non-profit organisation improved its standing on the list, rising two spots from last year. Generations For Peace maintained its standing as the leading Jordanian NGO and third-placed peace-building organisation in the rankings, according to the statement.

NGO Adviser, a Geneva-based independent media organisation, ranks organisations annually based on their own criteria.

HRH Prince Feisal, Generations For Peace founder and chairman, said in the statement that “even in times of change and expansion, Generations For Peace has not faltered in its commitment to the communities we serve and those we seek to impact.”

“Our continued improvement in these rankings is a testament to the hard work, dedication and creativity of Generations For Peace’s growing staff and expanding networks of volunteers around the world,” the prince said.

Jean-Christophe Nothias, editor of the top 500 list, highlighted the success of Generations For Peace, saying: “In a wide array of contexts facing various forms of conflict, Generations For Peace has mastered the art of building not only sustainable peace, but also unified communities.”

Key factors in Generations For Peace’s ranking in 2019 included its development of peace building tools and adaptive programming; its focus on impact measurement, participatory evaluation, reflection, and learning, according to the statement.

The organisation uses sports, arts and advocacy to promote peace and empower youth, the statement said, adding that the organisation has trained, mentored and supported more than 11,750 volunteers in 50 countries.