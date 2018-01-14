Germany delivers military aid to JAF to help protect borders

AMMAN — German Federal Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday voiced her country’s commitment to helping, through aid, Jordan maintain its security and stability.

“Jordan is a reliable and strong partner in a troubled region … a partner with whom we seek close and sustainable cooperation,” the minister said during a ceremony on Sunday that saw the delivery of military equipment to the Jordan Armed Forces/Arab Army (JAF).

The handover of the military equipment came within the framework of the 2016 “Enable and Enhance Initiative” aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s military capabilities, according to a German embassy statement to The Jordan Times.

The military equipment included 70 Mercedes-Benz Zetros (off-road trucks), 56 minibuses, Mercedes Sprinter and two training planes, with a total value of 18 million euros, the statement said.

“Jordan was a priority partner country of our German ‘Enable and Enhance Initiative’,” the minister said.

“Jordan shares a 380-kilometre border with Syria. Violence does not stop at this border; it is a gateway for terrorists,” the visiting minister said, adding: ”And it is of utmost importance that this border is controlled also

from the air.”

“This is why I am particularly pleased that today we can hand over two trainer aircraft to the Jordanian Air Force.”

The minister also highlighted Jordan’s security challenges and burdens resulting from hosting a large number of refugees, pledging continued German assistance to alleviate these burdens.

“Jordan truly set an example in humanity and selflessness when it came to giving shelter to more than 1 million people fleeing,” violence back home.

The minister said that Germany is assisting refugee-burdened Jordan in many ways, including the job initiative “cash for work”, funding school teachers’ salaries in the double-shift programmes and by providing drinking water to refugees and to the local communities accommodating them.

“Let me assure you: Germany will continue to stand by your side. We are convinced that despite tremendous challenges, Jordan stands solid as a rock,” she concluded.