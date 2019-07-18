Germany donates equipment to Jordan Armed Forces

AMMAN — Germany on Thursday donated a new parachute storage building and equipment to the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

German Chargée d’Affaires Ulla Brunkhorst highlighted the “the long-standing history of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and our armed forces”, during the handover ceremony.

“We have had ample opportunity for successful cooperation in the past... Today marks a further chapter in strengthening our joint security,” Brunkhorst said.

The support, valued at 2.3 million euros, is part of the German Ministry of Defence and the German Federal Foreign Office’s Enable & Enhance Initiative (E2I), according to a German embassy statement.

The total value of E2I projects financed by Germany in Jordan now amounts to more than 100 million euros since 2016, the statement added, highlighting a handover ceremony in 2018 when former German minister of defence Ursula von der Leyen handed over 70 trucks, 56 buses and two trainer aircraft to the JAF.