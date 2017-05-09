Ghezawi visits centre of excellence for pharmaceutical industries

AMMAN — Labour Minister Ali Ghezawi on Tuesday highlighted the importance of centres of excellence as part of reforming the employment and vocational training sectors in partnership with the private sector.

Ghezawi made the remarks during a visit to a centre of excellence for pharmaceutical industries in Salt, affiliated with the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), which was established to train cadres and provide qualified workforce in the pharmaceutical sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ghezawi, who is also the VTC chairman, noted the importance of providing trainees with the best skills that qualify them to compete in the labour market, commending the centre's role in providing the market with qualified workforce in partnership with the private sector.

During a meeting with director and employees of the centre, the minister noted that it is crucial to find placements for trainees in coordination with local and foreign pharmaceutical companies, stressing the need to provide advanced training programmes according to market requirements.

He also listened to a briefing by Jodi Saleh, director of the centre, on the facility's training that simulates real work environments that are similar to production lines in pharmaceutical factories.

Saleh added that the centre offers two training courses, for a year with minimal fees, which include practical and theoretical training, in addition to providing field training in the private sector for three months.

At the end of the visit, the minister toured the facilities of the centre, which is the "first of its kind in the region", and had a firsthand look at its equipment and training curricula that were developed according to the "best international standards".