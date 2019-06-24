Ghunaimat lays out government’s achievements, plans for year

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs and the Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat on Sunday highlighted the government's future plans to improve conditions in the various sectors in the Kingdom.

As part of Sunday's meeting with the press to announce the government's achievements since its appointment, Ghunaimat announced plans for a new housing project to be implemented in order to support families with limited income.

As part of the 2019-2020 strategy, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation and the private sector planned to provide 1,900 housing units, however, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz had instructed them to increase the number to 4,176 housing units, according to Ghunaimat.

"The 4,176 units are to be distributed in Karak, Amman, Tafileh, Zarqa, Mafraq, Naour, Maan and Aqaba," the minister said, adding that the project will cover the needs of 20,000 individuals, or around 5,000 families.

These projects will also provide temporary jobs for around 11,000 Jordanians, according to Ghunaimat.

Regarding transportation, the minister highlighted the planned launch of 135 modern buses in Amman, which will allow people to pay using an e-card.

The minister also said that the government has started working on training 6,000 bus drivers, and the government aims to hold 188 training courses at 61 centres with the help of more than eight companies.

"The current trade rate in the [Amman] stock exchange stands at JD6 million, which is a very small number compared to past years where it used to reach JD150 million," Ghunaimat said, noting that the government has a plan to improve the market.

The real estate sector is directly related to the stock exchange, the minister said, adding that there are also plans aimed at improving the real estate market as well.

As for the health sector, Razzaz ordered the creation of a unified money spending mechanism for public health sector institutions, Ghunaimat said, noting that a lot of money is not spent efficiently in the sector and does not meet the level of services needed.

The problems are still present and the strategies are still under development, but the government is doing its best to improve its performance in order to improve the country's different sectors, its economy and its conditions, the minister said.

Those who wish to view the government’s detailed document on achievements and plans can visit http://www.pm.gov.jo.