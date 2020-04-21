Goodwill Campaign launches fund for underprivileged families

AMMAN — The Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development’s (JOHUD) Goodwill Campaign has launched an initiative titled “Goodwill Fund for Underprivileged Families”.

HRH Princess Basma is the president of the Goodwill Campaign’s higher committee.

The move “embodies the values and principles of social solidarity” and supports the national efforts to alleviate the economic impact of the novel coronavirus on many families across the Kingdom, according to a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The new Goodwill Fund targets households whose income sources have been affected by the current conditions, particularly families that do not have social security or health insurance and are not covered by any social protection programmes, such as the National Aid Fund.

The initiative’s beneficiaries include abandoned families, widows, orphans, people with disabilities and people with chronic health conditions that prevent them from working, Petra reported.

JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghestani said that the work of the Goodwill Fund will be conducted through various mechanisms, including prepaid bank cards valid for up to three years, to be charged upon the donor’s request, with no less than JD30 per month or JD360 for a year, which will be distributed to beneficiaries to buy basic needs and pay water and electricity bills.

Zakat donations, or any other donations made to the fund, will be channelled towards financing small projects run from home, mainly raising livestock, beekeeping, growing herbs, home-based food businesses, sewing and selling clothes and household items, she added.

The fund aims to contribute to alleviating pressure on the public health system through active partnerships with Goodwill Campaign and the private health sector, drug companies and volunteering doctors to provide health interventions and medications within the shortest period of time.

For all those wishing to donate to the Goodwill Fund, JOHUD opened a bank account at the Jordan Islamic Bank/Shmeisani branch under the number: 0020025000410400015, swift code: JIBAJOAMXXX, as well as the international bank account number: JO96JIBA0020000025000410400015. Donations can also be made through the e-FAWATEERCOM platform.

Donations made to the fund are subject to Tax Law No. 57 of 1985. JOHUD invites those who wish to contribute to visit its website: http://www.johud.org.jo/GoodwillCampaign