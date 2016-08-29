Gov’t committed to empowering local workers — Fakhoury

AMMAN — The “acute” shortage of Jordanians working in certain sectors remains a challenge the government is committed to addressing by empowering local labourers, a government official said on Monday.

Around 95 per cent of workers in the agriculture sector are non-Jordanians, but plans are to increase local labourers in the field to reach at least 25 per cent by 2018, said Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury.

“The government will work on replacing guest workers with Jordanians in sectors with acute shortages of local labourers, such as agriculture, construction and services. We want to empower Jordanians to make up at least 25 per cent of the total workers in these sectors,” he noted.

Fakhoury made his remarks during a workshop to raise awareness of financial tools extended by several funding windows in Amman governorate.

Poverty, unemployment and the difficult economic situation — the main challenges facing Jordan today — are the key pillars the government’s executive plan is committed to addressing, highlighted the minister.

“Through the social safety network, the government will gradually work to transform the direct support to institutions’ resources into opportunities for productive projects that empower the beneficiaries,” noted Fakhoury.

He indicated that this shift will also include the national aid and Zakat funds after revisiting their governing laws.

Meanwhile, areas that require “special development interventions” were identified across Jordan in order to increase support to them.

“The government will also activate the application of the investment map,” said Fakhoury, adding that feasibility studies were under way to identify the most important investment opportunities to create jobs for young people.

On the other hand, efforts are being exerted to improve the role of small-and medium-sized financing institutions in order to ensure the efficient use of their resources.

Fakhoury also briefed the participants on the newly launched JD25 million programme to provide employment opportunities through the Development and Employment Fund in partnership with the Enhanced Productivity Centres Project.

A fund for innovative projects is also on the government’s table, said the minister, who added that it will be hosted by the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation and managed by a committee from the private sector.

During the gathering, Fakhoury also listened to the needs of the local community, civil society organisations and representatives of the private sector.