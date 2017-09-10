Gov’t launches investment map for governorates

AMMAN — The government on Monday announced the launching of an investment map that aims to improve the economy and standards of living in the Kingdom’s governorates.

The blueprint, which includes investment opportunities in each governorate, aims mainly to create jobs and combat poverty, said Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury in the presence of Prime Minister Hani Mulki, who acted as patron to the event.

Held at the Sports City complex, the event was attended by ministers, ambassadors and various local and international organisations.

The investment map was prepared by the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) and supported by the Planning Ministry with the aim of achieving a “visible and concrete shift in the development efforts for the respective governorates”, according to Fakhoury.

Fakhoury underlined His Majesty King Abdullah’s recent comments during a meeting with community leaders from Jerash, which the minister stressed is also applicable in the rest of the governorates whereby the King said that the main challenge was economy.

“It was important to direct investments towards the governorates and ensure cooperation between the government, Parliament and governorate councils,” King Abdullah stressed during the recent meeting.

Fakhoury stated that his ministry allocated over “JD5 million for the governorates in 2017 in order to implement the findings of the investment map and put in place the necessary infrastructure for investment”.

“Poverty and unemployment remain the main concern of the government and citizens of the governorates, which necessitates joining our efforts as government, local entities and the private sector to address these challenges,” Fakhouri told the gathering.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Investment Affairs and JIC President Muhannad Shehadeh said that the number of projects in the investment map stands at 120 at a cost of JD302 million and “will hopefully create over 3,800 jobs”.

According to Shehadeh, the projects are classified as follows: In the industrial sector, there will be 54 projects with an estimated investment cost of JD96 million, while 23 projects were allocated for the service sector worth JD90 million.

The tourism sector will see 21 projects with an investment cost of JD51 million, the agriculture sector will include 14 projects with a value of JD12 million and finally the medical health sector will be covered with eight projects with an investment cost of JD53 million.

Shehadeh stressed that the projects will cover all “governorates without any exception”.

“We will conduct various activities within each governorate to explain the investment map and the projects that will be launched in these communities,” said Shehadeh, whose ministerial portfolio is the first in the country’s history.

Turning to the future plans after the investment plan is applied, Minister Shehadeh said that “the next step will focus on ensuring that Jordan will become a regional hub to support the administrative and technical operations of multinational companies and will work to promote the international and regional conventions that will open the export markets to one billion consumer”.