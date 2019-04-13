Government condemns terror attack in Pakistan

AMMAN — Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah on Friday condemned a terrorist attack in the south-western Pakistani city of Quetta. The attack on a market in the city resulted in 16 deaths and the 30 injuries.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Qudah, on behalf of the Jordanian government and its people, expressed his condolences to the Pakistani people and the families of those affected by attack.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery and affirmed that Jordan would remain at the forefront of international counterterrorism efforts.