Gov't approves smart apps for public transport

AMMAN — The Council of Ministers on Sunday approved a by-law targeting public transport services delivered through smart phone applications.

The by-law aims at improving the level of services provided to citizens in the transport sector while also regulating the service and subjecting service providers under the supervision of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the regulations, companies that transport passengers with the aid of smart applications are not allowed to operate before obtaining necessary licences and permits from LTRC.

The by-law's terms and conditions stipulate that the service provider should be a Jordanian citizen under the age of 60, in good health condition, with the possession of a Jordanian driving licence for no less than three years, plus the requirement of a good conduct certificate.

Meanwhile, operating vechicles — whether they run on fuel, electricity or hybrid — should have engine capacity as stipulated in relevant regulations, and cars should not be older than five years and should have a special sticker with its specifications.

The by-law also stipulates that cars should be licensed and have a compulsory insurance.