Gov’t to enforce Defence Order No. 11 due to complacency — Jaber

AMMAN — As the Kingdom on Saturday registered nine new cases of COVID-19, including four local infections, Health Minister Saad Jaber said that Defence Order No. 11, which commits people to wearing gloves and face masks while in public, will be implemented.

In spite of the warnings, some people are still not wearing masks, gloves or using sanitisers, Jaber said, warning about a second wave of coronavirus cases.

He said "some entities expect a second wave will be harsher while others believe that coronavirus infections comprise one wave that increases and decreases based on government measures".

The minister highlighted the difficult conditions in some countries that witnessed hikes in the numbers of infections, warning against society's complacency. "Even if the epidemiological situation is safe, the danger of the virus remains," he noted.

Jaber criticised those who held funerals and weddings attended by large numbers of people.

He also added that "we hope to avoid returning to closures, because their impact will be destructive".

Public servants received a circulation that entails denying service to any person who does not commit to preventive measures, Jaber added.

Interior Minister Salameh Hammad and Education Minister Tayseer Nueimi on Saturday held a video conference to discuss managerial and technical measures required ahead of the 2020/2021 academic year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Nueimi said that the meeting was held to "boost coordination" between the education and interior ministries, especially in light of health conditions the Kingdom is facing due to the coronavirus crisis.

He said that the "success" of holding the Tawjihi examination without recording any infections or allowing any gatherings was as a result of joined national effort by all concerned entities.

The minister announced that "the academic staff will start work early this year to receive training on the health protocol drafted in cooperation with the Health Ministry".

The protocol ensures that the return to schools next month comes in accordance with preventive and health measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Nueimi added that 90 per cent of the agreement between the Jordan Teachers Syndicate and the ministry has been implemented, with one article left on amending the Civil Retirement Law as well as another related to an investment project the syndicate will present to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

Hammad highlighted the importance of the role of teachers in ensuring the success of the education process. He also pointed out the importance of the academic improvement councils and involving them in formulating education policies, as they represent the local communities and families of students.

The government is soon going to set a date for the implementation of Defence Order No. 11, which enforces penalties on violators of public health measures, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh announced on Sunday.

Adaileh said that Jordan has dealt properly with the COVID-19 crisis, and is "among the top countries around the world with limited infections".

“We witnessed carelessness and complacency from citizens in light of the recently registered local infections, such as holding gatherings and attending funerals and weddings, which is also due to complacency in enforcing the law by authorities,” Adaileh said in statements to a local TV channel.

Penalties under Defence Order No. 11 will include fining violating institutions and citizens who do not commit to social distancing and wearing face masks.

The defence order also focuses on implementing public safety protocols to control the spread of the virus, especially in preparation for the return to schools and universities, and in light of opening various economic sectors, as well as, the plans for opening airports, according to the minister.

He added that proper implementation would not require comprehensive lockdowns or the increase of curfew hours, as long as the epidemiological situation remains stable.