Gov’t to extend curfew hours as of Tuesday

AMMAN — Jordan will extend curfew hours as of Tuesday, during which businesses will be allowed to operate until 10pm and public movement will be permitted from 6am until 11pm, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh announced on Saturday.

A 24-hour comprehensive curfew will be observed in Amman and Zarqa next Friday, August 28, the minister added.

The minister stressed that a comprehensive curfew will be imposed in any governorate that witnesses “an alarming rise” in the number of infections.

Due to the occurrence of new virus cases at a church in Al Ashrafyieh region, the Sunday Mass will be suspended in Amman and Zarqa as a preventive measure to protect worshippers, the media minister said.

The lockdown of Ramtha will be lifted on Tuesday “if the epidemiological situation at the northern border town maintains the same level of stability”.

The Kingdom will not move into the increased moderate risk level at the current stage, Adaileh said, noting that isolation measures will only be applied to virus hotspots.