Gov't to finalise licensing of 5G services soon — Hanandeh

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh speaks during a session organised by the Jordan Economic Forum on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The government is in the final stages of licensing fifth generation services (5G) in cooperation with telecommunications companies, said Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh on Saturday.

During a session organised by the Jordan Economic Forum, Hanandeh said that a stimulus package will be presented to the telecommunications sector, including extending the duration of licences, restructuring the share of returns, in addition to choosing the optimal licensing model, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also stressed that the ministry has developed programmes that support the ICT sector as well as business expansion, and encourages companies to participate in events outside the Kingdom and promote Jordan as an investment destination.

He pointed out that the ministry has completed 450 automated services that are widely used by people, highlighting that digital identities will be an alternative to traditional identities in the future.

Hanandeh referred to the general policy of entrepreneurship approved by the government with the aim of creating a stimulating environment for entrepreneurship, which would encourage investment in entrepreneurial companies and enable them to find sources of financing and access to local and foreign markets.