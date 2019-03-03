Gov’t meets with jobseekers protesting outside Royal Court

Protesters demonstrate in front of the Royal Court in this undated photo. The government met with the jobseekers on Sunday to hear their grievances and prepare a report on their situations (Photo by Osama Aqarbeh)

AMMAN — A governmental team on Sunday met with a group of jobseekers protesting in front of the Royal Court.

The team included Minister of Public Works and Housing Falah Omoush, President of the Civil Service Bureau Nedal Batayneh and a number of secretaries general and officials concerned with recruitment from the ministries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The team listened to the jobseekers’ demands in order to prepare reports about the suffering they had endured while unemployed.

Petra reported that the meeting was in accordance with the government’s plans and priorities to alleviate poverty and unemployment, and to create adequate job opportunities for Jordanians in cooperation with the private sector.

The government said it is in the process of implementing recruitment plans, adding that solutions will be comprehensive, and not restricted to specific categories of jobs, by creating jobs in the private sector which provide health insurance and social security, Petra added.

The team pointed to the government’s pledges and plans to create 30,000 job opportunities in the private sector during 2019.

The government, as part of the plan, announced on February 21, that there were 3,300 job openings across the Kingdom.

The openings included 217 jobs in Aqaba, 122 in Maan, 624 in Irbid, 254 in Ajloun, 100 in Karak, 205 in Tafileh and 42 in Balqa.

Director of the Tafileh Labour Office Atef Hreishat on Sunday said that the labour department has received 4,200 applications from 2,720 male and 1,480 female jobseekers.