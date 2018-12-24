Gov’t readies general pardon bill, excludes serious crimes

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday endorsed the long-awaited general pardon bill for the year 2018.

The law has been demanded by the public for months, with the issue culminating in directives issued by His Majesty King Abdullah, ordering the government to draft the bill and have it enacted through constitutional channels.

According to a Cabinet statement, the bill is aimed at “entrenching the concept of tolerance and forgiveness, enhancing societal security, easing hardship and pressures faced by citizens, giving convicts and wrongdoers a second chance to correct their conduct and encouraging them to play their natural role and ensure their permanent integration in society”.

The bill, according to the statement, guarantees a balance between society’s right to inflict punishment on those who break the law and ensure that the civil and financial rights of those harmed by violators are safeguarded.

The exceptions to the bill include serious crimes that have to do with the safety of society, including state security-related ones, in addition to espionage, economic crimes, graft, terrorism and violations to the duties of public office.

They also include crimes related to narcotics, arson, murder, theft, counterfeiting, fines imposed as a result of tax and customs evasion and traffic violations that constitute a direct threat to people’s lives.

Meanwhile, the bill conditions benefitting from the pardon regarding certain crimes to reconciliation with the victims or their families that leads to dropping charges on the part of the plaintiffs.

The crimes to which the condition applies included manslaughter, murder, causing injury, brawls, fraud, breach of trust, threatening, extortion, libel and slander, perjury and the issuance of bad cheques when the lawsuit is coupled with a personal motion by the payee.