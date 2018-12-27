Group allegedly attempts suicide at Dar Al Wefaq care home

AMMAN — Four underage girls allegedly attempted suicide by drinking cleaning chemicals at the Dar Al Wefaq care home on Wednesday.

All four of the girls were previously diagnosed as “mentally ill” before the incident. Two of the girls were transferred back to the National Centre of Psychiatry by the Ministry of Social Development.

“We think the attempts were mere attention-seeking stunts, as the four girls all drank very little amounts and did not choose strong chemicals such as Clorox, but went for mild cleaning products,” said Ministry Spokesperson Ashraf Khreis.

According to Khreis, the girls were rushed to the hospital but, “were cleared after half-an-hour, without as much as a pill prescribed to them”.

The incident attracted a fair amount of media attention, with many on social media sympathising with the girls and calling on the ministry to look into what lead them to poison themselves.

“Something must have driven them over the edge, and the care home should pay attention to it, so that these types of incidents are not repeated,” said Ibtisamat Bani Sakher on Facebook.

“Anyone staying in a care home must have been through so much already. They probably could not handle their lives anymore. May God help them,” said Tawfeeq Hajaya in another post.

Head of the Juvenile Department at the Social Development Ministry and Director of Dar Al Wefaq Mahmoud Al Harout claimed that two of the girls were former drug addicts who stole Spirto, a common sterilising chemical usually used as a cheap substitute for alcohol, without the intention of killing themselves.

“They were sent to us on December 24, and we told the National Centre for Addicts that these girls do not belong in a care home, but they transferred them anyway. Only two days after they got here, they pulled this stunt,” he added.

The other two girls drank dishwashing liquid, also mixed with water, after they saw their fellow roommates drink the Spirto. “One of the girls was supposed to be released yesterday but her family did not show up. We think she did this to grab their attention,” the director told The Jordan Times.

Al Harout criticised what he called “sensationalised reporting” of the incident, and invited people to review the girls’ medical reports before labelling it “a group suicide”.