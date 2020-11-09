You are here
HCD issues voter guide for people with disabilities
By JT - Nov 09,2020 - Last updated at Nov 09,2020
AMMAN — The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) on Sunday launched a "Dos and Don'ts" guide designed to help people with disabilities cast their ballots in Tuesday’s parliamentary elections freely and independently.
The guide provides the necessary instructions to ensure that persons with disabilities can vote independently and with complete confidentiality in accordance with the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Elections Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing a council statement.
The council also published another guide targeting election officials who will assist people with disabilities in casting their ballots and facilitating their access to polling centres while ensuring impartiality and efficient performance of duties, Petra added.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Opinion
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Nov 08, 2020
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment