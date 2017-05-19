Health minister attends 70th World Health Assembly

By JT - May 19,2017 - Last updated at May 19,2017

AMMAN — Health Minister Mahmoud Sheyyab headed Jordan’s delegation to the 70th World Health Assembly and the 141st session of the World Health Organisation executive board meeting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland. On the sidelines of the events, Sheyyab is scheduled to hold multi and bilateral meetings with regional and international health officials, as well as health ministers to enhance cooperation in the field.

The health minister will focus on the additional burdens shouldered by the Kingdom’s health sector due to the large Syrian refugee influx. The meetings will cover topics like health emergencies, poliomyelitis, anti-bacterial resistance and confronting delinquent influenza.