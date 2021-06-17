Health Ministry refutes rumours of stopping AstraZeneca COVID vaccine rollout

AMMAN — The Health Ministry on Thursday denied rumours that it had stopped using AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

Adel Bilbeisi, secretary general of the Health Ministry for epidemiological affairs and the official in charge of the COVID-19 crisis, stressed that the vaccine is “safe and effective”.

Bilbeisi told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the vaccine is accredited by the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, stressing that the ministry is moving forward with inoculating the public with this vaccine.