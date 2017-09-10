Heatwave to continue until Thursday — JMD

AMMAN — The Kingdom will remain under the impact of a heatwave this week which pushed temperatures five degrees above their annual average, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Sunday.

The heatwave, which started affecting the country on Friday, is brought by a hot and dry air mass and a surface thermal depression, which is also affecting the region, a meteorologist at the JMD said.

“The heatwave is expected to gradually subside on Thursday. Temperatures during this week will be very hot and dry across the Kingdom,” the JMD meteorologist told The Jordan Times.

Monday daytime temperatures will be 38ºC in Amman and 41ºC in Aqaba in the south of the Kingdom, according to the JMD, which indicated that temperatures will rise to 39ºC on Tuesday and Wednesday in the capital and to 43ºC in the Jordan Valley and the port city, according to the weather forecaster.

“On Thursday, temperatures will start to slightly drop as the heatwave subsides,” he said.

Authorities customarily announce a heatwave when temperatures soar by 5ºC above the annual average for a period of more than three days.

The JMD has issued warnings to the public against direct sun exposure during noontime, to consume sufficient amounts of liquids and to refrain from leaving children inside cars.