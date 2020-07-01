Heatwave to sweep Kingdom starting Thursday — JMD

AMMAN — A hot air mass is forecast to grip the Kingdom on Thursday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

On Friday, temperatures are expected to rise by 7-8 degrees above their annual average for this time of the year, according to the weather department.

The JMD predicted that the hot air mass will prevail until Saturday, urging the public to avoid direct sunlight and cautioning against leaving alcoholic disinfectants or flammable materials in vehicles.

Temperatures in Amman on Thursday will see a high of 36°C during the day and a low of 23°C at night, while on Friday, temperatures are expected to range between 39°C and 25°C.

On Saturday, Amman temperatures are forecast to range between 35°C during the day and 23°C during the night.

In Aqaba, temperatures are forecast to range between 44°C and 29°C on Thursday, 45°C and 30°C on Friday and 44°C and 29°C on Saturday.