Heavy rainfall, hail expected today

AMMAN — Jordan is expected to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and hail this evening, according to a Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) statement.

A depression, centred over Cyprus is expected to begin affecting the Kingdom today, bringing with it cold and partly cloudy weather during the daytime. Rain is also expected for several parts of Jordan before evening hours.

The JMD said Badia should see moderate to severe south-westerly wind accompanied with gusts.

According to the statement, the depression’s effects will roll over into Friday with increasing rainfall over the northern and middle parts of the Kingdom. The statement also advised people to watch out for flooding in these areas.

Conditions should remain cold and cloudy on Saturday, with a slight increase in temperatures and an opportunity of light showers over the northern and middle regions of Jordan, according to the JMD.

During evening hours on Saturday, clouds are expected to decrease and weather will likely be stable, the statement added, but fog may begin to form in several areas of the country.