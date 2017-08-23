You are here
Heinous crime necessitates collective anti-terror action — Jordan
By JT - Aug 23,2017 - Last updated at Aug 23,2017
AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday condemned the terrorist crime in Libya, where Daesh terrorists beheaded nine soldiers and two civilians.
Acting minister of state for media affairs and government spokesperson Bisher Khasawneh said that such a heinous act, which aims to terrorise people and spread chaos, necessitates concerted efforts to end violence in Libya and combat terrorism everywhere.
The minister reiterated Jordan's support to reaching a political solution for the crisis in Libya that leads to its stability and unity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Khasawneh extended the government’s condolences to the Libyan government and the families of the victims.
