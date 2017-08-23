You are here

Home » Local » Heinous crime necessitates collective anti-terror action — Jordan

Heinous crime necessitates collective anti-terror action — Jordan

By JT - Aug 23,2017 - Last updated at Aug 23,2017

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday condemned the terrorist crime in Libya, where Daesh terrorists beheaded nine soldiers and two civilians.

Acting minister of state for media affairs and government spokesperson Bisher Khasawneh said that such a heinous act, which aims to terrorise people and spread chaos, necessitates concerted efforts to end violence in Libya and combat terrorism everywhere.

The minister reiterated Jordan's support to reaching a political solution for the crisis in Libya that leads to its stability and unity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh extended the government’s condolences to the Libyan government and the families of the victims.

up
7 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.