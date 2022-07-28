Hneifat takes part in meetings of Lebanon-held Agriculture Quartet Summit

Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat speaks during the Agriculture Quartet Summit meetings in Lebanon on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat on Thursday attended the meetings of the Lebanon-held Agriculture Quartet Summit.

The summit, held under the patronage of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, aims to enhance trade and agricultural exchange, ease obstacles related to inter-state agricultural and veterinary quarantine procedures, as well as the transportation and transit measures in place, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Addressing the gathering, which witnessed the participation of Syrian, Iraqi and Lebanese ministers of agriculture, Hneifat highlighted the "prolonged challenges" and crises facing the region, which have disrupted joint cooperation, stressing the importance of resuming cooperation in response to crises, notably to address the impacts of climate change and achieve food security.

He also shared Jordan's expertise in creating an "effective" partnership with Palestine, noting that a Jordanian-Palestinian company was established to promote the agricultural products.

The Jordanian minister also expressed the Kingdom's readiness to provide Arab countries with any help needed, notably in the agricultural field and transfer of technology and innovations.

The ministers will discuss the development of technical cooperation mechanisms, expertise exchange among the ministries, the establishment of permanent technical committees, and the possibility of developing joint projects in cooperation with international organisations related to the agricultural field.